The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury High claims girls' water polo title at Newcastle finals

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:59am, first published April 3 2023 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Morrison (coach), Alice Carroll, Harriet Murphy, Cienna Twyford, Ryleigh Hogan, Zoe Morrison, Anthea Johnson, Emma Huckel, Catherine King, Macy Clark and Emma Bauerle.
Nicole Morrison (coach), Alice Carroll, Harriet Murphy, Cienna Twyford, Ryleigh Hogan, Zoe Morrison, Anthea Johnson, Emma Huckel, Catherine King, Macy Clark and Emma Bauerle.

Albury High School's open girls water polo team has claimed a thrilling victory in the state finals at Newcastle, recovering from a late fade-out to win in a penalty shootout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.