Albury High School's open girls water polo team has claimed a thrilling victory in the state finals at Newcastle, recovering from a late fade-out to win in a penalty shootout.
The side - which boasts seven Pirates, two Tigers and one Shark from the twin cities based Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association - knocked off Northern Rivers school Alstonville then Sydney's Kirrawee High on the way to the title.
Albury High were in control in the final, with a three-goal lead in the final quarter but let the Sutherland Shire-based Kirrawee back into the game, the scores split at 10-10 on the final buzzer.
But Albury High held its nerves to win the penalty shootout 3-1, goalkeeper Alice Carroll making some key saves.
The side was a mix of girls from year 8 to year 12, with older girls Ryleigh Hogan, Macy Clark, Zoe Morrison, Cienna Twyford, Harriet Murphy and Carroll leading the way.
"The region definitely punches above its weight, there's a lot of talent here among the older girls and lot of promise for the future with the younger girls coming through," spectator and parent Shannon Clark said.
Meanwhile, the school's boys team also went deep in the tournament, finishing fourth.
The boys side - which boasts national representatives Josh Gould and Charlie Murphy - lost by just one goal against eventual champion NBSC Balgowlah Boys and by three, 9-6, to Cronulla High in the bronze playoff.
"The boys were incredibly competitive in all their games," Clark said.
