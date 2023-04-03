The Border Mail
Beattie, Eagles start SANFL season with big win over reigning premier

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 4:04pm
Max Beattie, right, was part of Woodville-West Torrens' big win over Norwood under lights on Friday.
FORMER Wodonga Raider Max Beattie has enjoyed a fairytale start to his SANFL career, playing a part in Woodville-West Torrens' thumping 46-point win over reigning premier Norwood.

Local News

