FORMER Wodonga Raider Max Beattie has enjoyed a fairytale start to his SANFL career, playing a part in Woodville-West Torrens' thumping 46-point win over reigning premier Norwood.
In a forward-pressure role, Beattie picked up 10 possessions and laid five tackles on debut, although lamented only two behinds from his shots on goal.
"It wasn't too bad. I didn't feel out of place," he said.
"Being the first game of the year it was super quick, and it probably took me some time to adjust to it, but I felt like I played my role.
"I probably should have kicked the goals, that was a bit disappointing."
Nearly 5000 people turned up at Norwood Oval on Friday night to watch the home side unfurl its premiership flag.
But the Eagles dominated from the outset, kicking 11 out of the first 12 goals to run out 14.7 (91) to 6.9 (45) winners.
In a great show of faith from his coaches, Beattie, who joined the Eagles in January, started on the ground and played about 80 per cent of match-time.
"To get a massive win was nice. It's a small ground so it was pretty loud," he said.
"We've got some of our better players to come back so everyone's going to be pushing for selection.
"It's exciting."
The Eagles, who missed finals last year, are set to see a raft of players become available in coming weeks including former AFL-listed players Riley Knight, Daniel Menzel, Riley Collier-Dawkins and Jimmy Toumpas.
Beattie won selection for round one after impressing during a gruelling preseason, the 19-year-old keeping pace with the Eagles' best runners.
The Wodonga youngster played the last two seasons for Raiders' senior outfit and slotted two goals in the Ovens and Murray's big interleague win last May.
