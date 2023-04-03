A drug addict who stole two of his father's guns to fuel his habit remains in custody after admitting to charges in court.
Justin Stephen Rixon was living with his father on and off at the older man's Donelan Court home in Wodonga when he stole the weapons nearly three years ago.
The 37-year-old had discovered his dad's hidden gun safe key at some point between June 1 and July 23, 2020.
He unlocked two safes and took two of the nine guns inside, and two rifle bolts.
Rixon, who appeared in court from custody on Monday after being arrested on unrelated matters, locked the safes and left with the guns.
One rifle was found at the Green Door Motel in Lavington on July 23 of that year.
It had been cut down, with the barrel shortened and stock removed.
Rixon was searched by Wodonga police on High Street at the same time, with a rifle bolt found inside his jacket.
His father didn't realise the guns had been taken until detectives conducted a firearms inspection at his home on August 21.
His son was arrested three days later and denied taking the guns, but then returned the missing rifle to his dad.
His father told officers the gun had been handed back.
Rixon later told police he had sold one of the guns for $250.
"No reason, just on the drugs at the time, on ice," he told investigators of his offending.
The 37-year-old started drinking and using drugs when he left school and has had an ice problem for many years.
The Wodonga County Court heard a prison term was appropriate in the matter.
Judge Wendy Wilmoth adjourned the matter, with the case to return to court on May 25.
