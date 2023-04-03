Kade Brown and Jerim Hayes have been awarded life membership of Albury Cricket Club.
Both men have spent 10 years at Billson Park, with Brown one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's top players during that time.
In 151 games for Albury, the former captain has taken 212 wickets and scored 3707 runs and was CAW Champion Player in 2014/15.
He's a four-time A-grade champion at Albury, has scored four hundreds and 15 half-centuries and taken six five-wicket hauls.
Hayes, who's coached the club for five of his 10 years and spent seven of those on the committee, has played 121 games for Albury.
He's claimed 64 wickets, made 1284 runs and taken 80 catches.
"It's 10 solid years of service," Albury president Cameron Walker said.
"Their commitment and passion for the game is matched by their loyalty to the club.
"I'd hate to think how many times Kade Brown's been called by other clubs and made offers but he's shown that constant ability to come back to us, especially in the days when we were the easy beats.
"I'm sure he would have been laughed at plenty of times.
"In the short time Albury Cricket Club's been around, they've been a large part of it.
FROM THE ARCHIVE
"Kade's coming second just behind Poppers (Alex Popko) in the run-scoring and he pretty much leads all the other stats for the club.
"He's coming towards the end of his playing career in the next couple of years but what he's done for us is amazing.
"Then you look at someone like Jerim, who goes to another level.
"His passion for cricket in itself, that's what he does for a living but what he's done for us...
"My vice-president this year has been diagnosed with cancer and had to take a step back and he was filling a junior role inside the club and Hazy's just taken that on.
"That's what he does - he sees something needs to be done and he just gets it done.
"He's one of those guys that at a time when you feel a little bit despondent, you're thinking it's such hard work but one phone call with him and he just brings you up.
"He's so positive and driven.
"He knows what he wants to do and where he wants to go and how he wants to get there and he just pulls everyone else along with him.
"He's playing and coaching and involvement on the committee has got to be recognised."
