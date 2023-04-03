The Border Mail
Will McGrath returns to football with Jindera three years since his last game

Steve Tervet
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Jindera's Will McGrath. Picture by Ash Smith
Will McGrath is ready to resume his career at Jindera almost three years to the day since his last game of competitive football.

