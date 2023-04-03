Will McGrath is ready to resume his career at Jindera almost three years to the day since his last game of competitive football.
The 27-year-old had stepped away from the game since breaking his ankle playing for North Albury against Wangaratta on April 13, 2019.
Work commitments took over and McGrath's life moved in a different direction but some of his mates weren't willing to accept that was 'it' for the 190cm forward.
McGrath had spoken to Jindera coach Andrew Wilson previously about the possibility of making a comeback but still had no plans to play in 2023 until just over a week ago.
However, the footy bug was about to bite him again and now McGrath is set to make his Bulldogs debut against Holbrook when the Hume League season kicks off next weekend.
"I'm really excited now," McGrath said.
"It's been three years now but I've watched a bit of footy coming on the TV and a close mate of mine, Sammy Crawshaw, has been in my ear for about four years.
"Last Sunday, I went to watch a local pre-season game, I was at training on Tuesday and loved it.
"Sam and a few of the other boys had a fair bit to do with it.
"I saw a couple of them at the races (Albury Gold Cup) on the Friday.
"I must admit, I'm a Saints man, I watched them win a couple of games and I thought 'I want to play footy again.'
"That was it.
"I rang 'Willo' on the Monday and said 'I told you if I got itchy feet, mate, I'd come.'
"I bought boots that afternoon and trained on the Tuesday.
"Sport's been a major part of my life for years and having that time off has made me realise how much I love it.
"The back end of last year, I started to miss it but it was only over the last month I really looked at it.
"When the footy came back on TV, that was when it all clicked.
"I did a lot of fitness stuff myself to keep fit and then I made the call."
McGrath, who kicked 83 goals on his way to a premiership medal with Albury thirds in 2013, went on to have two spells at Murray Magpies in the Hume League before stepping back up to the Ovens and Murray with North Albury.
But when injury struck, he was in no rush to get back on the field.
"Work was a big reason," McGrath explained.
"When I broke my ankle, at that stage I had just started shift work and I was dealing with a couple of mortgages so that outweighed football and I lost the passion for it a little bit.
ALSO IN SPORT
"But circumstances in my life have changed over the last few months and I've decided to come back.
"It's only been a week or two but I'm loving it.
"It's been awesome coming into Jindera.
"I played junior footy with six or seven of these fellas, we were in a premiership together out at Albury, and it's a great club, really inclusive.
"Playing against them at times, you sort of get to know them so it's been a really positive impact straight away and I'm glad I made the decision to come back."
McGrath looks set to take on a different role at Jindera but after so long out of the game, just lacing up those brand new boots will be a thrill in itself.
"Willo's talking half-forward, going through the midfield," he said.
"That was where I went through in the practice match, so I'm looking forward to that.
"I'll get myself up to a good fitness level and see what I can do going through the midfield.
"Being a natural forward, I've probably played there my whole career so defending's not something I've done a lot of but I'm happy just playing footy.
"I'm happy to be thrown back anywhere, that's being honest, and I've said that to Willo.
"Wherever there's a spot, I'll try to fill it."
Jindera reached the preliminary final last season after finishing fifth.
"I definitely think we'll be going right to the end," McGrath said.
"There's some great blokes and good youngsters here and they've kept a core group for long period of time now, which is key to any success."
