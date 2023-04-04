Jen Barrett has noticed a cultural shift since walking back into Thurgoona.
A three-time premiership player at the kennel, Barrett has returned to the Tallangatta League this year after stepping up to test herself in the Ovens and Murray with Corowa-Rutherglen.
Thurgoona's competitive edge remains as sharp as ever but Barrett has noticed something else too.
"The dynamic we had between football and netball at Corowa is something a lot of clubs in the region need to work on," Barrett said.
"I've never been at a club where the footballers have been so embracing of the netball and vice versa.
"One of my favourite memories out there was in the season that got cut short by lockdown, we all rocked over to the footy at the end, they'd beaten Rovers and we all got in a circle and sung the song together - footballers, netballers, everyone.
"That wouldn't happen in many clubs but hopefully, having that knowledge, we can bring it in a little bit more at Thurgoona.
"The culture has changed, I've noticed already, from when I used to be there, between the football and netball. It seems to be perhaps a bit more open to the netballers and embracing us a bit more, so it's nice to sense that change already."
Barrett, 37, made a winning return to the kennel on Saturday but the Bulldogs did it the hard way, coming from several goals down to beat Yackandandah 54-53 in a round one thriller.
"It was really good to be back," Barrett said.
"There's four of us that have come back from the premiership dynasty, a few that have come up from the lower grades and there's really great netball intelligence going on all over the court.
"The team seems to have really clicked and I think it's going to be an exciting season; a few old heads for wisdom and a lot of young ones out there for the energy!"
Barrett, a PE teacher at Murray High School, has also taken on an assistant coaching role for son Lincoln's football team at St Pat's this season.
Lincoln, 12, and brother Ollie, 9, are both budding cricketers while Ollie also plays basketball for the Wildcats and those commitments played a role in Barrett's choice of club for 2023.
"I was always coming back," she said.
"My kids are getting older so it's less of a drive and it was just unfortunate it all happened in the same year Corowa didn't get a team up.
"That breaks my heart because I loved my time out there.
"I love netball and I won't stop playing until I can't play any more.
"We've got a long way to go but the chance to be part of another premiership-winning side is really exciting for me."
