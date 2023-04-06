After a successful return last year, hundreds will again take their place at the start line for the annual Beechworth Easter fun run on Saturday.
Beechworth Football and Netball Club is excited to host the event for a second time on Easter Saturday, which will start from the Bushrangers' home ground, Baarmutha Park, at 9am.
Entrants will have the option to complete a three-kilometre or 10-kilometre course.
The former is set around Baarmutha Park and the golf course and can be entered as a family, while the 10-kilometre run sets off from the football ground and uses Alma Road and Kibble Lane before a return to the oval to finish.
"It is a pretty course through the bushland and has some challenging sections on the return, which is guaranteed to make participants break out in a sweat," race director Alison Maher said.
"There will be entertainment along the way to keep competitors merry."
A team category has been added to this year's program to encourage other sporting, community and business groups to keep active, with the winner based on the five fastest times.
Bushrangers president Adam Fendyk is looking forward to the holding the event this year and showcasing the sporting club in the community.
"Last year's fun run was a success on all accounts. We had fantastic feedback and we are looking to build on this and improve participant numbers this year," he said.
"We are keen to see all ages out there enjoying the event, whether that is the three-kilometre or 10-kilometre challenge. The more the merrier.
"We are well set up to host our locals and visitors within our sporting complex."
Prior to the COVID pandemic, the Easter fun run was organised by Beechworth Secondary College and took in the Beechworth Gorge.
For further information on registrations, contact Ms Maher on 0438 269 319 or visit the Alpine Timing website.
