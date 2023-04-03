Children approached by group of men outside North East school

Police are investigating an incident outside a Benalla school in which a group of men approached children.
The men reportedly approached the children, who were not known to them, on March 22.
The children were outside the Benalla P-12 College at the time of the incident, with detectives from the Crime Investigation Unit examining the matter.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Investigators are actively investigating the matter and are making ongoing enquiries," a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The children were not harmed and this is believed to be an isolated incident."
Witnesses and those with dashcam footage can call (03) 5760 0200.
