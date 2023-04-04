The boardwalk, being built along the banks of the Murray River close to the city's central business district, "is really starting to take shape".
Albury Council landscapes service leader David Costello said the space would provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to enjoy the riverside and surrounding attractions.
"The timber decking is largely complete, the balustrades are going up and landscaping is coming together in the adjoining spaces," he said.
Mr Costello said next up was laying the turf, constructing the barbecue area and installing the floating jetty and pontoon.
"We're still on track to open mid-year and can't wait to welcome visitors down to enjoy the space."
