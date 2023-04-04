The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Riverside boardwalk project is to be finished by June

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The city's multi-million dollar boardwalk project on the Murray River is expected to be completed in June after several delays. Picture supplied.
The city's multi-million dollar boardwalk project on the Murray River is expected to be completed in June after several delays. Picture supplied.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.