Easter church services: Your guide to the Border and North East

Albury, St Matthew's
Maundy Thursday: 6pm Evensong; Good Friday: 9am Service; Easter Sunday: 9am Service
Allans Flat, St Paul's
Good Friday: 9am; Easter Day: 9am
Barnawartha, All Souls Easter Day: 8am
Beechworth, Christ Church
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 3pm; Holy Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil; Easter Day: 9.30am
Bright, All Saints Easter Sunday: 11am
Bungowannah, St Mark's
Easter Saturday: 7.30pm
Chiltern, St Paul's
Good Friday: 10.45am Liturgy
Corowa, St John's
Good Friday: 10am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Corryong, All Saints
Good Friday: 3pm; Maundy Thursday: 5pm; Holy Saturday: 6pm Easter Vigil; Easter Day: 10am
Culcairn
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Dederang, St Andrew's
Good Friday: 11am; Easter Day: 11am
Eldorado, St Jude's
Good Friday: 11am; Easter Day: 11am
Henty, St Barnabas
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Howlong, St Thomas' Easter Sunday: 8am
Jindera, St Paul's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm Liturgy; Easter Sunday: 10am Holy Communion
Lavington, St James'
Holy Saturday: 8pm Great Vigil of Easter
Milawa
Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 9am
Moyhu, All Saints Easter Day: 9.30am
Myrtleford, St Paul's
Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 10am Walk of Witness meet at St Mary's Catholic Church, 11am Ecumenical Service in the Piazza, Myrtleford; Holy Saturday: 7pm; Easter Sunday: 9am
North Albury, St Mark's
Good Friday: 9am The passion and death of our Lord; Easter Sunday: 8.30am Holy Communion
Rutherglen, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm Holy Eucharist with foot washing, stripping of the altar followed by Watch until 10pm; Good Friday: 8.45am Liturgy; Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil with liturgy of new fire, renewal of Baptismal vows and the first Eucharist of Easter; Easter Day: 9.30am Holy Eucharist
Tallangatta, Christ Church
Good Friday: 11.30am; Easter Day: 11.30am
Tangambalanga, St Mark's Easter Day: 10.30am
Tawonga Easter Day: 12.30pm
Wangaratta, Holy Trinity Cathedral
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Liturgy of the Last Supper; Good Friday: 2pm Liturgy of the Day; Easter Day: 6am Vigil Mass, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Choral Eucharist
Wangaratta West, St Michael's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Day: 9.30am
Whitfield, Holy Trinity
Easter Day: 11am
Whorouly, St John's
Good Friday: 3pm; Easter Sunday: 11am
Wodonga, Emmanuel
Good Friday: 9am; Easter Day: 6am Vigil
Wodonga, St John's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: noon; Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil; Easter Day: 9.30am
Yackandandah, Holy Trinity
Maundy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 9am; Easter Day: 9am
Yarrawonga, St Cuthbert's
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Eucharist and ceremonies; Good Friday: 9am Family Liturgy; Easter Day: 7am Lighting of New Fire, Eucharist, Renewal of Baptism Vows, 10am Sung Eucharist, Renewal of Baptism Vows
Yarrawonga, St Thomas at St James
Good Friday: 11.30am Good Friday Liturgy; Holy Saturday: Lighting of New Fire, Eucharist and Renewal of Baptism Vows
Albury
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 10am
Corowa
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Rowers Park
Wodonga
Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 10am
Lavington Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Albury, St Patrick's
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion with Holy Communion; Holy Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday: 8am, 10am, 5.30pm (12pm Latin Mass)
Beechworth, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 5pm; Good Friday: 3pm The Passion of the Lord; Holy Saturday: 7pm; Easter Sunday: 9am Mass
Benalla, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Lord's Supper; Good Friday: 9am Stations of the Cross, 3pm The Passion of the Lord; Holy Saturday: 7.30pm Vigil Mass; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Mass
Bright Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 3pm; Easter Sunday: 11am
Chiltern, St Mary's
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 11am Stations of the Cross; Holy Saturday: 6pm Vigil Mass
Corowa, St Mary's
Holy Thursday: 6pm Mass; Good Friday: 10am Easter Service at Karinya, 3pm Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord; Holy Saturday: 6pm Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday: 9am
Corryong, Sacred Heart Holy Saturday: 6pm Vigil; Easter Sunday: 11am
Dederang Good Friday: 10.30am Stations of the Cross; Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Henty Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross; Easter Sunday: 8am
Jindera, St Mary's Easter Sunday: 9am
Lavington, Holy Spirit
Holy Thursday: 7pm Mass; Good Friday: 10am Stations, 3pm Passion; Holy Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil Mass; Easter Sunday: 8am, 10am
Mitta Mitta Easter Sunday: 9am
Mt Beauty
Holy Thursday: 7pm Mass; Good Friday: 3pm The Lord's Passion; Holy Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil Mass; Easter Sunday: 6.30am Sunrise Service at Tawonga Gap, 8.30am (St Joseph's)
Myrtleford
Good Friday: 10am Ecumenical Stations; Holy Saturday: 7pm Vigil; Easter Sunday: 9am
North Albury, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 10.30am Stations of the Cross in Sacred Heart Church, hot cross buns in the hall afterwards; 3pm The Lord's Passion; Easter Saturday: 6pm Vigil; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Rutherglen, St Mary's Good Friday: 3pm Celebration of the Passion; Easter Sunday: 9am
Sandy Creek Easter Sunday: 11am Mass
Tallangatta Holy Thursday: 5pm; Good Friday: 3pm The Lord's Passion; Easter Sunday: 9am
Tangambalanga Easter Sunday: 10.30am Mass
Thurgoona, Immaculate Heart of Mary
Holy Thursday: 6pm Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper; Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Commemoration of Our Lord's Passion; Holy Saturday: 6pm Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Wahgunyah, Sacred Heart
Easter Sunday: 10.30am Mass
Walwa Easter Sunday: 9am Mass
Wangaratta, St Patrick's Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 2pm Stations of the Cross; 3pm Passion of the Lord; Holy Saturday: 6.30pm Vigil; Easter Sunday: 8.30am, 10.30am
Wangaratta South, Our Lady's Parish
Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Passion of the Lord; Holy Saturday: 7pm Vigil; Easter Sunday: 9am
Whorouly Good Friday: 10am Lay led service
Wodonga
Holy Thursday: 8am Tenebrae (St Augustine's), 7pm Mass and The Watch will conclude with evening prayer at 9pm (Sacred Heart); Good Friday: 7.30am Tenebrae (St Augustine's), 9am Stations of the Cross (St Francis of Assisi Primary School); Holy Saturday: 8am Tenebrae (St Augustine's), 7am Vigil (Sacred Heart); Easter Sunday: 6.30am Sunrise Service Ebden Reserve Hume Weir, 8.30am, 10.30 (Sacred Heart)
Yackandandah Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Yarrawonga Holy Thursday: 6.30pm Mass of the Lord's Supper; Good Friday: 3pm The Passion of the Lord; Holy Saturday: 6.30pm Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday: 10am Mass
Albury, St Luke's
Maundy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Bethel, Trinity Good Friday: 11am
Burrumbuttock, Holy Cross Good Friday: 11am
Gerogery, St Peter's Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 6.30am Dawn Service (please stay with us for a cooked breakfast after the service)
Henty Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 6.30am (Henty Cemetery), 8.30am (church)
Jindera, Bethlehem
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 9am
Lavington, St Peter's Maundy Thursday: 6.30pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Wodonga, St John's Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 6.30am Sumsion Gardens, 9.30am church
Albury Presbyterian Churches
Good Friday: 9.30am church, 10.30am Easter egg hunt, jumping castles, giant jenga, jumping castles, coffee van, hot cross buns, petting zoo
Henty Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 10am (Yerong Creek)
Wodonga Grace
Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Albury, St David's Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm supper Wesley Chapel (please RSVP); Good Friday: 9.15am; Easter Sunday: 9.15am
Henty Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Kergunyah Easter Sunday: 11.15am
Walbundrie, St Stephen's Good Friday: 9am
Wodonga, Emmanuel - updated bulletin
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Easter Sunday: 9am
Wodonga, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm HC; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am HC
Henty, Riverlife Good Friday: 10am (Gerogery); Easter Sunday: 10am
Gateway Life Church, Wodonga
Good Friday: 10am (hot cross buns); Easter Sunday: 10am (multicultural); 12.30pm (African)
City Central Church, Albury
Good Friday: 9.30am combined churches service, followed by hot cross buns; Easter Sunday: 10am followed by an Easter egg hunt for the children and morning tea, 12.30pm Nepali language
