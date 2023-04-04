THOUSANDS of visitors will flock to the North East this Easter long weekend for festivals, historical re-enactments, events and sports.
Golden Horseshoes Festival committee member Lorraine Lucas said organisers had a big weekend in store at Beechworth after a successful festival last year.
"It's a very important event for Beechworth," she said.
"It attracts people from all around Australia and overseas because of its historical significance.
"It celebrates the legend of Daniel Cameron who in 1855 led a parade through the streets of Beechworth on a horse shod with shoes of real gold."
A political candidate to the Victorian Legislative Assembly, Mr Cameron proved a hit with the locals who elected him to the state's first parliament.
The legend is re-enacted each Easter Saturday with the tradition of shoeing a horse with golden shoes, and a grand parade led by a rider reminiscent of Daniel Cameron.
The grand parade features floats, dancers and entertainers from 3pm.
Ms Lucas said indigenous singer and songwriter Mitch Tambo would join the festival this year.
She said the inspirational performer, who had appeared on Australia's Got Talent, would perform on the Camp Street Stage at 12.30pm and 1.35pm.
"Other highlights will be the Light Horse Re-enactment, Albury-Wodonga Pipes and Drums, Wodonga Brass Band, Beechworth Wildlife Stays and Chinese Lion Dancers," Ms Lucas said.
Families can join in the Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday and thrill-seekers can enjoy rides and attractions in the Police Paddocks.
Wooragee Primary School and Community Easter Market runs on Easter Monday.
The market will host more than 100 stalls including food trucks, coffee, plants, jewellery, scones and Devonshire tea from 10am to 2pm.
Brown Brothers will host its Easter Family Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, celebrating food, wine and live music. There will be pop-up bars, food stalls and interactive kids' activities.
Cofield Easter Family Fun Days will run on Saturday and Sunday.
The Wahgunyah winery will host wine tasting, local beers, food stalls, kids' entertainment and live music.
Corowa Quilters Inc will host a show in the Memorial Hall on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
