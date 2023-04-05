The Border Mail
Drink-driver drove into floodwaters, needed SES to rescue him

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 6 2023 - 8:41am, first published 4:00am
Christopher Mark Bird drove around a road closure sign in October last year and needed to be rescued when his four-wheel-drive was swept away by fast moving water.
A drink-driver who travelled into floodwaters had to be rescued, along with his dog, by the SES.

