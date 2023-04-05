Drink-driver drove into floodwaters, needed SES to rescue him

A drink-driver who travelled into floodwaters had to be rescued, along with his dog, by the SES.
Christopher Mark Bird passed a sign noting the road was closed in his four-wheel-drive and entered the fast flowing Black Dog Creek in the Chiltern area.
As he drove forward on October 22 last year, the metre deep water pushed his vehicle off the road and wedged it against a tree.
Bird called triple zero and police and SES members attended, saving Bird and his pet.
He was already suspended at the time of the offence.
Bird underwent a breath test at the Rutherglen Police Station, which showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.071.
When asked his reasons for driving unlicensed and above the limit he offered no excuses.
"Clearly f---ing stupidity," Bird told officers, and gave a similar response when asked why he had driven around a road closure sign.
"Because I'm an idiot," he said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday noted it was the army veteran's third drink driving offence in the past decade.
He still couldn't explain his actions.
"To be perfectly honest, I do not know," Bird told the court.
Bird said he was retired from the military and had 11 conditions recognised by veteran support services, including three psychological issues.
Mr Watkins told the Chiltern man another drink-drive offence could see him locked up.
"You come back a fourth time, you're at risk of receiving a custodial sentence," the magistrate said.
Bird was one of several people before the Wodonga court for drink and drug driving offences on Tuesday.
Casey John Gray blew a high reading on the Murray Valley Highway at Bandiana eight days after Bird's offence.
The court heard he had been drinking the previous night and drove up to a testing site at midday.
He returned a reading of 0.162.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client had taken another sip of his drink that morning and didn't think he was over the limit.
His car was impounded as a result.
"You couldn't have had control of that vehicle," Mr Watkins said.
"If you were insured and you had an accident, you would have voided your insurance.
"Worse still, you could have killed somebody."
David Whitehead, 43, also lost his licence for four years.
he had driven north on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Wooragee on March 10 last year, and hit railing.
His speech was slurred when officers spoke to him and he fell asleep in a police car while being driven back to Wodonga for a drug impairment test.
A blood test at the Wodonga hospital showed several substances, including benzodiazepines.
Whitehead, who has similar priors, was also placed on a corrections order.
