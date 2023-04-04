Thurgoona's new sports pavilion has been hailed as a game-changer for female participants at the club.
Construction workers handed over the keys on Friday night and the building was officially opened ahead of Saturday's round one clash with Yackandandah.
With separate change rooms for football and netball, coach/timekeeper and administration rooms, storage areas, public toilets and undercover spectator areas, the project cost $2.3million with Albury City Council supported by a $419,758 NSW Government grant.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and Albury Mayor Kylie King were present for the opening, which included a Welcome to Country by local elder Aunty Edna Stewart.
"This is over 10 years in the making," senior netball co-ordinator Virginia Mitsch said.
"We've had a really strong committee which has worked for this to happen and I want to acknowledge the work previous committees have done and their foresight around what we needed.
"To have change rooms for our netballers, showers and toilets, which are just next to the netball courts, it sounds little but it's really big when people have had to run all the other way to use the facilities in the past.
"We have an umpire's room for netball, which is really significant. Our umpires often are umpiring straight away, one game after the other, so to be able to then go and use the rest room facilities is really important.
"There were no change rooms before, so you changed in a toilet. It was never appropriate and it was never good enough.
"The facilities were a pretty low standard for football as well so it's great we can share those equal facilities between the visitors and the home team."
Thurgoona's footballers will also feel the benefit of the new rooms.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," Riley Kerr said.
"It's been a long time coming for this building to happen.
"The club's needed it and Thurgoona as a whole has needed it and I think it'll attract a lot of people to come to the footy more often.
"It gets them back outside and helps to make the community whole again."
