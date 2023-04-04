The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Thurgoona Football Netball Club officially opens its $2.3million sports pavilion

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thurgoona's new sports pavilion has been hailed as a game-changer for female participants at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.