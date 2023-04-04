Man jailed for luring and carjacking victim over Wodonga pokies win

A carjacker who confronted a man who took his pokies winnings has been jailed for more than two years for the "elaborately planned" offence, which saw a man lured to a dark and quiet football oval.
Michael Wayne Burns, 42, had won $2,550 at the Blazing Stump in Wodonga on May 3, 2021, but was unable to receive the cheque as he didn't have a licence on him at the time.
His friend instead claimed the prize and promised to hand it back to Burns, only to keep it for himself and spend the money on his car.
The man didn't respond to text messages from Burns, and was later lured out to Barnawartha on May 13.
Bonnie Malloy had called the victim, saying she was in trouble, and needed to be picked up from the BP petrol station.
The victim arrived at the service station, and was then told to go to the town's football oval, where he was confronted by a man with a revolver and another man with a machete.
The victim apologised to Burns for taking his money.
"You are sorry now, and now we are taking your car," Burns replied.
The victim was told to get into his vehicle and signed his car over.
The stolen Ford was found in Albury on May 15.
Police had alleged Mark Seymour was involved in the incident, but a charge of aggravated carjacking was dropped before trial.
Malloy also admitted to playing a lesser role, including stealing a red Mitsubishi linked to the incident.
Burns recently received a minimum jail term of two years and two months from Judge Frances Hogan in the County Court, with a maximum term of three years and three months.
The 42-year-old has already served almost two years on remand.
