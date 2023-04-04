The Border Mail
Man jailed for luring and carjacking victim over Wodonga pokies win

By Local News
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Michael Wayne Burns will be released in about three months for his role in the offending.
A carjacker who confronted a man who took his pokies winnings has been jailed for more than two years for the "elaborately planned" offence, which saw a man lured to a dark and quiet football oval.

