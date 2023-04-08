You'd be hard pressed to find a fan of any sport around the country who has attended 900 training sessions for one team.
That's exactly what Wodonga's Shannon Milne has done for his beloved Bandits.
Shannon, who was born with an intellectual disability called alpha-mannosidosis, was drawn to sport from a young age.
His father, David, said he attended his first Bandits game when he was 14 and 34 years later Shannon is as passionate as ever about basketball.
"He first started going when Mark Dearborn was coaching. He used to go into the rooms at half time and listen to the coach, but if he was angry he wouldn't say what he said," David said.
"We go to every home game and all the players are fantastic and come up and say g'day to him. He's been part of their family for 34 years.
"At one stage they were short of money and Shannon heard about it and gave them $1000. They paid him back, but he gave them $1000 out of his own pocket because he didn't want them to go down the tube.
"As soon as the season is finished, it depends if they play finals, but it might be August or September, and he's already asking who they're getting next year."
David said Shannon's mood is instantly lifted if a Bandits player can pull off a slam dunk.
"When he first started going, if they lost, he would cry and it would take us a week to get him back up again. He'd see a slam dunk and he'd be happy again," he said.
"He chooses his players by their numbers and number 11 is his favourite because that was Mark Dearborn's number. He liked Jack Duck when he played there as well.
"Mark used to be CEO of the Albury hospital and Shannon had an operation on his ankle and Mark wouldn't release him until the Bandits and Cougars came down and had lunch with him."
David said Shannon was a Special Olympics representative in soccer and basketball and participated in little athletics at a younger age.
The club recently presented Shannon with a jersey to mark his 900th Bandits training session.
"It made his day and it made his year. He just lives for basketball," David said.
As long as he's happy to go, I'll keep taking him. I'll find out the players names for him, but apart from that I just support him."
Bandits president Luke Smith said the club was happy it could put a smile on Shannon's face.
"For someone to turn up to 900 trainings, and you could obviously count the games he's been to as well on top of that, it's a pretty awesome achievement," he said.
"He's the first one to buy tickets and all the players throughout the years have gotten to know him. They get a high five from him every night when they walk into training, which is pretty special and they really appreciate the support.
"NBL 1 teams are there to give back to the community. When we see blokes like Shannon appreciate what we do, it makes it all worthwhile. On game day he sits behind the score bench and on training nights he's at the stairs when they first come in."
Mr Smith said the Bandits' board should consider naming part of the court in Shannon's honour when Lauren Jackson Sports Centre is renovated next year.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
