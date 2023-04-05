If you enjoy an Easter egg, there's no reason not to treat yourself if you're also helping to address a shortage of blood donations.
Lifeblood Albury has put out a call for donors ahead of the Easter holiday period, and it's good news for lovers of chocolate.
People burn around 500 calories from a blood or plasma donation as the body uses energy to replace it, which is the equivalent of 12 mini Easter eggs.
Lifeblood Albury manager Sergio De Marchi said 42 donations of plasma were required to meet Easter demands on the Border.
"The need for blood never takes a holiday. There's always a need to give blood," he said.
"The main concern when there's a consecutive number of public holidays is people don't donate, which makes it harder for us to meet the demand."
Lifeblood Albury will open on Easter Saturday (April 8) and Easter Monday (April 10) from 7.30am to 2.30pm and is closed Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Sunday (April 9).
More than 2000 donations are required across NSW and a further 1600 in Victoria from Good Friday to Easter Monday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
