Lavington man released on bail, facing sentence over driving that ended in crash

By Albury Court
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Magistrate tells man his dangerous driving could have easily left someone dead
Motorists forced off the road by the "dangerous" antics of a young Lavington motorist estimated he hit speeds of up to 150kmh in a 60kmh speed zone.

