Magistrate tells man his dangerous driving could have easily left someone dead

Motorists forced off the road by the "dangerous" antics of a young Lavington motorist estimated he hit speeds of up to 150kmh in a 60kmh speed zone.
Jacob Paul Benson's behaviour behind the wheel came to a sudden end when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Lavington.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Benson's crimes were "very serious examples of driving in a manner dangerous".
"He's perhaps fortunate that he's not before the court charged over the death of someone and not these matters," Ms McLaughlin said.
Benson, 21, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, having been bail refused since his arrest last Friday night, pleaded guilty to two dangerous driving charges and drive while licence suspended.
Police pointed out to Ms McLaughlin that Benson's traffic record was "appalling".
While he was on community corrections orders for matters of violence, he had also recently committed a high-speed traffic offence in a "high-performance" vehicle.
Ms McLaughlin told Benson he was facing the prospect of being sentenced to full-time jail.
Benson was successful in an application for bail, and will live with an uncle, plus his mother, on release.
Ms McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report for Benson, who had his licence suspended on March 17 for driving at 127kmh in a 60kmh zone.
The court was told police received a call on Friday just before 6pm from someone complaining about someone driving a silver Ford Falcon in the Norris Park, Lavington, area.
Police soon saw the car on Pearsall Street. On seeing them, Benson turned left into Urana Road and "accelerated harshly".
The officers did a u-turn to follow Benson, who hit close to 100kmh.
Other traffic had to move out of the way to avoid colliding with Benson's car, which was heading down the middle of the road.
They lost sight of him, but later saw him drive on the wrong side of the road through a roundabout on Burrows Road.
Other motorists heading from Jindera into Albury saw Benson's antics, with a couple estimating his speed at 150kmh.
After losing control and crashing into the tree, Benson got out and ran off but was soon caught by police.
An oral fluid test revealed the presence of cocaine and methamphetamine.
