The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Safety warning during high-risk Easter period on Border roads

By Blair Thomson
April 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police during last year's Easter blitz in Wodonga. File picture
Police during last year's Easter blitz in Wodonga. File picture

Police are urging drivers to take breaks and slow down during the high-risk Easter period as officers prepare to run safety operations on both sides of the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.