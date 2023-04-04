Safety warning during high-risk Easter period on Border roads

Police are urging drivers to take breaks and slow down during the high-risk Easter period as officers prepare to run safety operations on both sides of the border.
Victorian officers will launch the five-day Operation Nexus on Thursday morning, with NSW police to run a similar blitz.
Wangaratta region Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said there would be a major police presence on regional roads.
"It's a major holiday weekend that attracts significant travel across the state," he said.
"That's why we'll be conducting Operation Nexus over Easter, in an effort to reduce road trauma during this high-risk period.
"Police will be highly visible and actively enforcing, and we'll be focusing on speed, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt non-compliance.
"We'll be doing everything we can to prevent more lives being lost - so expect to see lots of police, lots of police vehicles and plenty of alcohol and drug testing during this period."
Fatalities on regional roads have increased in Victoria this year, up by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said single vehicle crashes on rural roads were of particular concern to police officers.
"The Easter long weekend coincides with a number of regional events and festivals, and these events are often synonymous with alcohol and drug consumption," he said.
"We don't want to see anybody getting behind the wheel if they're impaired
"Our fleet of alcohol and drug testing vehicles will be out conducting alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity."
