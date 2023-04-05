She wanted to flee her intimidating housemate, then failed to leave over fear

A Lavington man allowed to stay in a woman's home after their relationship broke down soon after left her frightened by his intimidating behaviour.
The antics of Justin William Butler have been outlined in Albury Local Court after he pleaded guilty over his actions.
Butler, 27, who is bail refused in Junee jail, will be sentenced on May 16 after magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that a report be prepared on him by NSW Community Corrections.
He pleaded guilty also to a charge of possessing a prohibited drug after he was found with 0.5 grams of cannabis in South Albury on February 25.
The court was told Butler and the victim had been sharing a Lavington home from November, with the woman ending the relationship in late January.
Butler moved out into a motel then returned purely as a housemate.
"After this, the accused's behaviour has become increasingly aggressive towards the victim, with yelling, screaming and name calling," police said.
"The accused did not allow the victim to contact her friends and kept constant surveillance on the victim, often at times not allowing (her) to leave the house unless he is with her."
Ms McLaughlin was told the pair were at home on March 20 about 5.50pm after they argued when she told him to move out over his attitude towards one of her friends.
He had threatened: "I'll kick that slut."
When she tried to grab her things and leave after a later argument based on her offering him money to move out, Butler replied: "So, it's either take your money or (I'll) f---ing kill myself then?"
He stood in front of her and said "you're not allowed to leave, you're not leaving without me," so out of fear she stayed.
