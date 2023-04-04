Albury police have released images and information of three people wanted for arrest.
Alexander Salmond, 18, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Wodonga, Shepparton and Cobram.
Suanne Kirby, 44, has one outstanding warrant in her name.
She has previously been seen in Lavington, Griffith and Bathurst.
Anthony Davide, 39, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to be around Albury-Wodonga.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three people is asked to contact Albury police station on 02 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile Wodonga police are seeking help to find Christopher Graham.
Several warrants have been issued for the 34-year-old.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," police said.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
