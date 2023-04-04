The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek assistance to locate three people

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Salmond, 18. Picture by NSW Police
Alexander Salmond, 18. Picture by NSW Police

Albury police have released images and information of three people wanted for arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.