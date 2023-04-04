The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga pair arrested and charged with burglary, theft and drug matters

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga pair arrested and charged with burglary, theft and drug matters
Wodonga pair arrested and charged with burglary, theft and drug matters

A man and woman will face Wodonga court after being charged with several offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.