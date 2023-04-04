Wodonga pair arrested and charged with burglary, theft and drug matters

A man and woman will face Wodonga court after being charged with several offences.
Detectives arrested and charged a 42-year-old Wodonga man with burglary, theft and drug matters on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old Wodonga woman was also charged with burglary and theft.
Both were remanded overnight.
They are expected to appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
