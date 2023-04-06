The prospect of starting the season in front of a bumper home crowd on Easter Sunday will have plenty of people excited this weekend but few will come in with greater anticipation than Liv Sinclair.
In a new role at a new club, having been appointed to co-coach Myrtleford alongside Tina Way, the former Corowa-Rutherglen star is about to embark on a brand new chapter in her netball career.
But that's only part of the story, with Sinclair set to play her first competitive game for almost 10 months after missing the majority of 2022 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Sinclair suffered the injury while representing the Ovens and Murray in their interleague clash with the Goulburn Valley on May 28, 2022, and never got back on court for the Roos.
"It's been a long nine months," Sinclair admitted.
"So it's really exciting to see the finish line and get back out on court.
"I have missed playing netball a lot. The hardest part last year was watching my team be out on court on a Saturday and not able to join them out there.
"Netball plays a massive role in my mental health so not being out on court definitely took its toll.
"It certainly taught me a lot about myself. I made a comment to Anthony, my husband, only three or four weeks before I did the injury, saying 'if I did a long-term injury, I'd almost retire because I don't think I'd have the determination and dedication to do the rehab' but when I did it, it was like a flick of the switch for me where I was like 'no, I'm going to do this and get back on that court.'
"I've surprised myself with how disciplined I have been with my rehab.
"It's reinforced how important netball is to my life and I don't take it for granted now, being fit and healthy and able to get out on that court."
Sinclair quickly became philosophical about her situation.
"From the get-go, I put my head down and thought 'these are the cards I've been dealt but I'm going to push through and make sure I do everything I can to get back out there,' she said.
"For a period of time, I couldn't even get out of the house and go for a walk so not being able to move my body and do a workout was tough.
"But it just made me more determined to do the rehab well and make sure I was fit and healthy.
"It's funny - when I snapped my Achilles, I was pretty well-known at Corowa for not enjoying running. Georgie Bruce was a big runner but I now don't take for granted that I can get up and go for a run."
The way Sinclair embraced her recovery has made a noticeable difference as she prepares to take the court in a Saints dress.
"I've heard a lot of elite athletes say once they've come back from injury they're the fittest they've ever been and I've never really understood that until now," Sinclair said.
"I definitely feel the fittest I've ever been. I've probably dropped a few kilos as well from my last playing weight, which is helping, but I've just been able to have that period of time to get in the gym and really focus on strength. I've never focused on that in the past, it's always been more cardio-based so to really put that time and effort into not only my leg but my whole body, I can tell that it's paying dividends now.
"Being this fit helps the mental side of getting back on court and wanting to have the trust in my leg, when I know the rest of my body's feeling really good."
Sinclair coached Corowa's juniors but taking charge of the senior Saints group represents an exciting new challenge.
"Tina and I have worked seamlessly together over the past few months," Sinclair said.
"At Corowa, I didn't get the ultimate success (of a premiership) but I feel really content with the success I did get there and what our group of girls was able to do.
"Yes, I still want to one day get that ultimate A-grade success but I've also come to a club where there's a lot of girls who have never even played finals before.
"I don't take for granted that I've been able to experience a lot of finals series in my career so I have even more of a drive to play finals because I want everyone in my team to experience that.
"Particularly when you've got girls like Sally Botter and Saige Broz, who haven't played in an A-grade final at Myrtleford, that's giving me that extra drive as a coach."
With A-grade netball starting nearly two hours before senior football this season, a big turnout is expected courtside when Myrtleford's new-look side walks out to take on Lavington.
"It's going to be huge," Sinclair said.
"It will be Myrtleford's biggest crowd of the year and playing against Lavington is perfect for us.
"Lavington are a top-three side this year so it'll be a really good contest and tell us where our group is at.
"I have previously played in a team where we've gone into a season with a lot of expectation but this year feels different.
"There isn't that weight on our shoulders so it's exciting to think about what our group can do and playing against Lavington this week is the perfect opportunity to see where we're at.
"I honestly think we'll match up really well.
"They've got a really speedy mid-court, as do we, and our defensive line-up this year is really solid with Sophie (Hanrahan), Tina and Georgia Ryan.
"We're both balanced teams in terms of having seasoned veterans but also some young talent coming through."
Play starts at 12.15pm.
