A valley dream 100 years in the making | House of the Week

5 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR
"Tallandowring"
Double up those tattslotto tickets this week, here's a property worthy of those winning dreams.
"Tallandowring" is spread over 110 acres in the beautiful Kiewa Valley and is a home with history at its heart.
John Honeychurch from Corcoran Parker said the homestead was built with bricks made by hand, on-site, from clay dug from the river flats down on the Kiewa River, opposite the property.
"There is a lot of history here," he said.
"Prior to the house being built there were several outbuildings that were believed to be the original house on the site, also once the site of the local post office, telephone exchange and shop."
The land once formed part of the Gundowring Run which was originally 18,500 acres and owned by the Barbour family between 1838-1885.
"In 1926 James Bickford Goldsworthy became the owner, naming the property Tallandowring, reflecting the marriage of two families, one from Gundowring, the other from Tallandoon."
The home has been tastefully renovated to include up to six bedrooms, has multiple living areas, expansive lawns and a magnificent resort style magnesium salt inground swimming pool with Italian limestone paving.
"As you drive up the winding 800 metre long driveway lined with mature London Plane trees you can see the homestead on the hill in the distance, it is a magnificent sight," said John,
"Then standing on the front veranda looking over the property and up the valley to the snow fields in the distance - well, it really is quite spectacular."
"Tallandowring" is being sold due to its owners wanting to downsize and start travelling more.
The property is well suited to livestock breeding and grazing for additional income. It has been meticulously managed to support regenerative farming practices with key principles focussed on maximising soil, animal and human health.
The land has been divided into six permanent paddocks with thirteen stock troughs and has temporary fencing strategically used to cell graze up to 40 paddocks.
"What a location," said John. "Close to Mt Bogong, Falls Creek and Mt Hotham snow resorts and only 30 minutes into Albury-Wodonga."
