A rabbit rescue group is pleading with Border parents to stop giving the animals to their children for Easter.
That follows an influx of rabbits to The Rabbit Sanctuary last year not long after being bought on impulse for Easter.
Sanctuary volunteer Lauren Salathiel said adults needed to stop thinking rabbits were "an easy animal for children".
"I think it's a myth that a rabbit is a starter pet, a pet for children and easy to look after, that they don't require much care," she said.
"It's not true. A pet rabbit needs to be inside and well looked after with a specific diet, not bought and thrown out the back in a cage without any interaction."
The Rabbit Sanctuary, formed in Grafton, rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes rabbits all along the east coast of Australia.
Ms Salathiel said about 80 per cent of rabbits bought each Easter either died or were dumped within the year at animal shelters.
"They're delicate creatures and need special handling," she said.
"When you're given one as a gift and the novelty doesn't ring through, it's all too easy for the excitement to wear off."
Ms Salathiel adopted a rabbit she named Merri through the organisation, a process that allowed her to get a feel for what rabbits needed before committing full-time.
"Having Merri has shifted my perspective on what a pet rabbit needs, and how good of a companion they can be," she said.
"If you can put the work in with rabbits, they're wonderful pets and very headstrong, they have great personalities."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Charlie Simon, who leads the Victorian base of volunteers, said in the best cases, dumped or surrendered rabbits ended up with sanctuary foster carers.
"This Easter, we're really urging people to learn as much as they can about how to care for a rabbit before buying one or to buy a chocolate or toy bunny instead," she said.
"We dread to think about what happens to these beautiful creatures in the worst-case scenarios if they don't make it to us."
Ms Simon said it could take weeks, months or even a year to find a home for rabbits after they were surrendered.
For more information about becoming a foster carer with The Rabbit Sanctuary, visit rabbitsanctuary.com.au/foster.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.