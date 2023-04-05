The Border Mail
Rabbit rescues urge parents not to buy children rabbits for Easter

By Sophie Else
April 6 2023 - 3:00am
Sanctuary volunteer Lauren Salathiel and her rescued pet rabbit Merri. "We adopted Merri after two weeks of minding her." Picture by Ash Smith
A rabbit rescue group is pleading with Border parents to stop giving the animals to their children for Easter.

