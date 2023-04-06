Dancing alongside Disney characters was only ever a distant dream.
But now this has become a reality for Albury teenager Sophie Dawson, who after an extensive audition process will get to deliver on the promise of such a career.
The 18-year-old will fly out to Paris next week to dance in the Disneyland parade after being offered an open-ended contract earlier this year.
The Murray Youth Performing Arts student has been attending the studio since she was four, training in ballet, contemporary and jazz.
Ms Dawson said she was so happy having been accepted for the school that "it hasn't even hit me yet that I'm actually going".
"I've always wanted this," she said.
"I previously auditioned for cruise ships, but this is such a unique job, after receiving the news they said they had a contract offer, my first thought was 'oh I have to get a visa'."
Ms Dawson said she could be any one of a number of different characters at Disney, such as Sleeping Beauty or Elsa.
"I did the auction in Paris, they did an acting section and a dancing section and I tried on a number of different costumes," she said.
"I just gave it a go because you never know what the judges are looking for, it can be so different.
Director of the school Libby Ellis said Ms Dawson''s determination was so inspiring to see.
"It's very admirable," she said.
"And it's fairly brave doing an open audition (but) it's worked out for her, her dedication to dance shows through her work."
Ms Ellis said the younger dancers looked up to the older students.
"She is a great role model for her peers and we're all so thrilled for her," she said.
"The fact she's going to be a Disney princess is very exciting for the younger girls.
Ms Dawson said she was looking forward to the trip, but "I'm very nervous and quite anxious to be over there alone".
"I'm not sure what my next steps are, I have to work for Disney for a minimum of three months and after that I'm not sure, but I'm open minded," she said.
Ms Dawson's advice for anyone looking to get into the industry, or specifically Disney, was to "give every opportunity a go and grasp onto it".
Ms Ellis said the whole team were proud of Ms Dawson and "to watch her progress and see the focus and willingness to extend her skills, is a real advantage".
