St Pat's Chill edged out Albury Myth in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant grand final on Saturday.
Chill's Andrew Healy and Lewis Ahern were level with Myth's Brock Dixon and Patrick Cartwright after the singles rubbers, holding one each. The final doubles rubber was left to be the decider. Again, both teams claimed one set each. In a tense playout, St Pat's claimed the tiebreaker 10-8.
In section one ladies, Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Di Wurtz, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter defeated Thurgoona Jade's Trish Baldwin, Fiona Sutton, Jackie Rooke and Kristy Robson 4 sets, 42 games to two sets, 28 games. The teams started at one set apiece before Forrest Hill broke away, winning the next three.
In section two men, the ladder leading Wodonga Bushrangers (Brendon Pooley, Jack Morrison, Keiran Barber and Rob Dumseday) delivered consistent form, defeating Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Graham Wurtz, Mal Lieschke and Ken Wurtz. The Bushrangers started solidly, claiming the first three sets. The Wurtz brothers contested gallantly to win the fourth set in a tiebreaker 8-7, and the only winning set for the team. The Bushrangers posted a victory result four sets, 43 games to one set, 27 games.
In section three men, Albury Grey's Stuart Gadd, Robert Gilchrist, Peter McMahon and Garry Hughes' grand final mission started on the first ball toss, when they locked in the first four set wins. They played Wodonga Knights' Chris Rokahr, Leigh Gadd, Hunter Hartnett and Bayden Girvan, defeating them four sets, 32 games to nil sets, 21 games.
In section four mixed, Forrest Hill Swans' Dylan Fergusson, Will Gofton and Georgie Larson continued their supreme form, defeating Thurgoona Lions six sets, 36 games to nil sets, 15 games.
Gofton and Baker fought out a tiebreaker, with the former claiming a 6-5 win.
The best aggregate players for the summer season were Janelle Hartwig (section one ladies), Andrew Healy (section one men), Graham Wurtz (section two men), Peter McMahon (section three men) and Will Gofton (section four mixed).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.