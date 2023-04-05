In section two men, the ladder leading Wodonga Bushrangers (Brendon Pooley, Jack Morrison, Keiran Barber and Rob Dumseday) delivered consistent form, defeating Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Graham Wurtz, Mal Lieschke and Ken Wurtz. The Bushrangers started solidly, claiming the first three sets. The Wurtz brothers contested gallantly to win the fourth set in a tiebreaker 8-7, and the only winning set for the team. The Bushrangers posted a victory result four sets, 43 games to one set, 27 games.