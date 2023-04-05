Warning to keep JEV infections at bay over Easter long weekend

Border and North East residents travelling to mosquito-infested areas have been warned to take extra precautions against being bitten over the Easter weekend.
The warning comes as new research shows Japanese encephalitis virus to be more widespread than previously thought.
The latest study published by the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health said many residents and travellers were likely to be exposed to the virus for the first time.
The co-author of the study, Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman, said many will flock to Japanese encephalitis-affected regions, including Northern Victoria and along the Murray River.
"It's a timely reminder that mosquito-borne diseases are circulating in Victoria," Associate Professor Friedman said.
"Testing in Northern Victoria shows that approximately 3 per cent of people in affected areas where mosquitoes carry the disease have been infected, a much larger proportion of people than the number of reported cases of illness."
Prof Freidman said the paper outlined that JEV can infect a large number of people in affected areas where mosquitoes carry the disease and that, of those infected, it is estimated about one in 100 people will develop illness, including a serious infection of the brain (encephalitis).
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette urged people to use mosquito repellent containing either picaridin or diethyltoulamide (DEET) on all exposed skin.
"The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases including JEV is not to be bitten," Ms Bellette said.
"Infections caused by Japanese encephalitis, Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile viruses have the potential to cause severe disease."
A Murrumbidgee Local Health District spokeswoman, referring to a NSW Health advisory, said free vaccines were available to people in several LGAs including Albury, Murrumbidgee, Murray River, Wagga and Greater Hume.
