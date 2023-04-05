Albury Thunder is taking shape, ahead of the eagerly anticipated first competition game against Tumut after Easter in Group Nine rugby league.
The club has welcomed another piece of the puzzle in playmaker Shamara Brooks.
And it was a fellow New Zealand-based player and Thunder recruit who proved the Border club's connection.
"I linked up with Carlos (Kemp's) old man, he asked if I was interested in playing league and there was an opportunity over here, so I jumped at it," Brooks explained.
Unlike Kemp, who was born in Australia, but spent his teenage years in New Zealand, Brooks had only ever spent a week in Oz while playing for his country's under 15 touch team on the Sunshine Coast.
A number of Thunder's recruits in recent years, including Paul Karaitiana last year, have boasted touch backgrounds, so Brooks is likely to have quick hands.
"I'm a bit of running five-eighth, but I love defending as well," he offered.
"I like to get amongst the big hits."
Brooks played for Hawke's Bay Saracens, a representative outfit a level below the National Provincial Championship and therefore two levels below Super Rugby, where New Zealand teams are again dominating.
The 23-year-old only started playing league at Bridge Pa in the Hawke's Bay area.
"I've only been playing a few years, so I'm just trying to improve my knowledge of the game and also lift my organisation of the team around the park," he revealed.
The Thunder has picked up a host of recruits and Brooks is settling in quickly.
"It's good, the club's been welcoming and willing to put their hand up and help me out where need be, it's quite nice actually, it feels a little bit like home," he said.
The Thunder will start its season at home against the preliminary finalists on April 16.
The Blues fell to Young on the penultimate weekend last year as Gundagai claimed an undefeated season with a 34-4 pounding of the Cherrypickers in the grand final.
Tumut hasn't traditionally played a trial game in recent years, but elected to meet fellow Group Nine outfit Southcity last weekend.
The Blues won the game and that was without five players, including former co-coaches Adam Pearce and Dean Bristow.
The Thunder has played Group 20 clubs Griffith and Leeton over the past month.
