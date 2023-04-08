The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East dairy farmers reserve judgement on Coles becoming milk processors

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supermarket giant Coles has bought two milk factories in Victoria and NSW from Canadian dairy giant Saputo for $105 million. Saputo sold the factories based in Melbourne and Sydney to Coles for less than it cost to build them.
Supermarket giant Coles has bought two milk factories in Victoria and NSW from Canadian dairy giant Saputo for $105 million. Saputo sold the factories based in Melbourne and Sydney to Coles for less than it cost to build them.

NORTH East dairy farmers will wait to see the impact of supermarket chain Coles becoming a milk processor this week for the first time in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.