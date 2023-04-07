Are we ready for the brave new world of meat?

We have all heard about magic mushrooms that can give a trip without leaving home - now magic pork and even magic beef could soon be on the menu.
Ah vegan, you may have thought but no, they are grown in laboratory type factories using skin cells taken from, in the case of pork, living pigs, which are then cultivated into stem cells using a mixture of amino acids and other nutrients used as food for cell growth.
Following the launch of cultivated lamb last year, a Melbourne-based agrifood start-up has announced the launching of cultivated pork, designed it claims, provided the same flavour experience as traditionally farmed pork.
The developers contend that you will be able to eat pork and meat without being concerned on how an animal is processed. It is claimed that the global cultivated meat market is set to reach $630 billion by 2040.
The technology uses no animal by-products such as foetal bovine serum in the production process. The cells are able to grow infinitely, turning into both muscle and fat. This means that the initial skin scraping is all that is required to make unlimited quantities of the meat. It is claimed the technology is scalable across all different types of meats, not just pork and lamb.
Consumers should not be alarmed about lab-grown protein, as increasingly they are turning to factory processed vitamins and mineral supplements to boost dietary needs This is evident in the incessant promotion of all sorts on vitamins in pages and pages of advertising in the daily papers.
It does seem that when the market slows these products are flogged at heavily discounted rates exposing the enormous mark-ups consumers are willingly bearing.
There have been some very, very high prices paid for bulls this selling season, and that begs the question: are they worth the money?
Gone are the days when many high-priced bulls were bought by a single breeder, as now many bulls have been bought by syndicates and artificial breeds enabling the buying cost to be shared.
A bull was recently sold for a handsome price well north of $200,000 and the updating buzz was that the buyer had nearly recouped the investment by selling semen shares. Well done.
However, was this bull any better that his three quarter brother, bred by another stud that was bought for $9000 to use as a follow up to an AI program over heifers? Genetically they are a hair's breadth apart.
Time and time again, high-priced bulls have failed to live up to expectations and have failed to perform to levels consistent with their EBV backing figures.
