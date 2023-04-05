The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man fined $13,200 for cache of gel blasters, air rifles and ammunition

By Nigel McNay
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community needs to realise gel blaster guns are illegal in NSW: magistrate
Community needs to realise gel blaster guns are illegal in NSW: magistrate

An Albury magistrate has strongly reminded anyone thinking of ordering a gel blaster gun by mail order or on their next Queensland holiday that the weapons were illegal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.