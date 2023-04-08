The increasing popularity of a North East sustainability festival will see it move from the region after the 2023 event.
Organisers of the annual Off-Grid Living Festival at Eldorado, set for April 15 and 16, met this week to discuss future plans for the event and agreed it had outgrown Centennial Park and should be shifted to allow it to continue to expand.
Festival director Kate Nottingham said while a new venue was yet to be confirmed, it would likely be outside the North East.
"It's been going since 2018 and each year it gets bigger. Despite COVID being in the way, it's still continued to grow and get more popular," she said.
"We're finding more and more companies and businesses that fit the theme of off-grid living and sustainable living, so we don't have enough space to fit them all in. We're also getting too many people coming through the gates for the size of the park.
"We've made the decision that we're going to be moving the festival away from this region because we've outgrown the Eldorado park.
"We're going to be moving somewhere where we can almost triple the size of the event. This will be locals' last opportunity to experience the event in their own backyard.
"It's one of Victoria's best sustainable festivals and if they want to see it for the last time here, this year is the year.
"We hope to keep all of our local exhibitors on board, if they're willing to drive a little bit further. I think they'll enjoy spreading the word about what they do more broadly throughout Victoria as well."
Ms Nottingham said 200 exhibitors would host talks, workshops and live demonstrations this year.
"We've got a lot more home building, natural building, as well as gardening and farming exhibitors coming along to show people how to build and farm sustainably and grow food on a small scale or a large scale," she said.
"We've got an extra talks tent called the healing hub, so people can learn about do-it-yourself healing techniques, along with the usual main stage, off-grid gurus tent and conversation hub.
"We've also added the homestead hall this year, which will have homesteading workshops like butchering, preserving, canning and all those kind of food-related workshops.
"The bushcraft and survival skills area is absolutely going off this year. I think there will be 15 different survival skills workshops in that area, and they're all free."
Ms Nottingham expected permaculture funk-swing band Formidable Vegetable to be a hit with children and adults alike.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
