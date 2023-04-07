Easter expected to be a cold one across North East and Riverina

Last month was unusually notably warmer and wetter than normal at few places in NSW.
At Moree, the mean maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees was more than two degrees above the March normal, while the rainfall of 84.6mm was well above the March average.
Only twice beforehand, going back to 1879, has this unusual weather situation has occurred - in 1940 and 2002.
Both those years did see dry conditions from April right through to December in our regions.
It was also notably warmer than normal from August onwards with temperatures reaching 35 degrees by the third week of October and into the low 40s by mid December .
Mackay, on the central Queensland coast, recorded its driest March with 46.8mm since 2002.
Many other years which had low March rainfalls at Mackay did lead to warm dry spring seasons in both NSW and Victoria.
Sydney has recorded its warmest March in 164 years of records - the mean maximum temperature was 27.6 degrees, surpassing the previous warmest March 2006. March this year was actually warmer than the previous three summer months for only the fifth time in the last 164 years. The other four such cases were in 1922, 1928, 1965 and 1968.
Rainfall in our regions during these four cases were very erratic, but one thing which comes out of this situation is a notably warmer and drier spring season.
The heavy rain in Perth on the last day of March was due to a small complex low which is now moving into the bight region and has produced much-needed rainfall in outback Western Australia. Carnegie has recorded 72mm the last three days, already the wettest for April since 2004.
This complex low has now deepened with an active cold front approaching, and this will provide patchy rainfalls and thunderstorms in Victoria and the Riverina.
The passage of this active cold front will bring below-normal maximum temperatures over the Easter break across Victoria and the Riverina. It may be the coldest Easter since 1977.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.