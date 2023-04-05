The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters hoping to play, despite crack in the hand

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 2:22pm
Leigh Masters after winning last year's Morris Medal.
Leigh Masters after winning last year's Morris Medal.

Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson remains confident Morris medallist Leigh Masters will play in Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League round one clash against Albury, despite carrying a crack in his hand.

