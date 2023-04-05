Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson remains confident Morris medallist Leigh Masters will play in Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League round one clash against Albury, despite carrying a crack in his hand.
Masters suffered the injury in the club's final practice game against Old Brighton on March 25.
"There's a small crack in his hand and the advice we've been given is to let it settle as much as we possibly can and if he plays, there will be no risk of doing any further damage," Johnson revealed.
"He hurt his hand in the second quarter and played the match out, but it started to swell up and pulled up sore."
Johnson is in his first year of coaching outside the AFL after spending time at both Sydney and GWS since ending his stellar playing career at the end of 2017.
A three-time premiership player at Geelong, where he played 253 games, Johnson spoke with the Cats' long-time doctor on Masters' condition.
"We haven't tested him yet, it's a pain tolerance issue, but we fully expect him to play."
Masters has wowed the O and M in his two seasons, albeit 2021 was reduced to only 13 matches due to COVID.
"I've been so impressed by him, the way he goes about training and the performances I've seen so far," Johnson praised.
He's living up to the hype I'd been told about, I don't think I have enough superlatives.- Steve Johnson on Leigh Masters
"He's living up to the hype I'd been told about, I don't think I have enough superlatives."
And while Johnson is banking on the boom defender playing, the Pigeons will be missing at least one grand final player.
Big man Kyal Tyson has a small fracture in his knee.
"We probably won't be looking at him until round three or four, he's missed a fair chunk of training," Johnson said.
And Tungamah recruit Nick Irvine will also be missing with a perforated bowel.
"He's been really unlucky, he's been a talented player at junior level and was looking to test himself at this higher level, but he had a calf injury and now a perforated bowel," Johnson suggested.
The Pigeons are favourites against Albury at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve on Easter Sunday.
