As a little girl growing up in Ireland, Sandy Brown loved playing around the rocks and waterways of her Dublin home.
"I had a thing about fairies, forests and streams ... it was always in me," the 58-year-old Albury woman says.
But it wasn't until the life-shattering loss of her eldest son, Kurt, to suicide in 2012 that she would re-visit those childhood roots.
Her 27-year-old son had been battling "unknown depression" and, up against the pressures of life, love and a new business, "it all started crumbling", Ms Brown explains.
"A week before he died, Kurt put his arms around me, kissed me on the forehead and said, 'You know I love you Mum'."
In the aftermath of his death, Ms Brown was "riddled with guilt and grief".
A year later, tragedy struck again when she suffered a brain bleed and was placed in an induced coma after an unprovoked assault on a night out in Nowra.
She survived but, almost unbelievably, was beset by further waves of devastation with the loss of her sister's two sons to suicide and a brother to cancer.
Crippled by sadness, Ms Brown sank into depression.
It was years before she sought professional help and it's been a seven-year journey to acceptance.
"I've worked with my grief for a very long time; you never get over it, you learn to go with it," she reflects.
Desperate to divert her attention away from grief, Ms Brown sought solace in her seven grandchildren ... and gardening.
"I love propagating plants and I've always had indoor plants," she explains.
"I started playing around with growing plants in water and putting them in nice glass bottles so you could see the roots."
She added rocks and fairies as features, "finding wonder in being a little girl again".
"I found it healing and comforting.
"Some things were broken and I mended them; I glued them and I stuck them back together ... I realised it was me - mending the breaks so I can live again."
Her grandchildren told her, "Nan, these look great, you should sell them" but Ms Brown had never considered it until a chance encounter with hairdresser Felicity Corrigan at the Table Top Hotel.
When Ms Corrigan had looked around the drab, bare room adjoining her new little salon space next to the old Ettamogah Pub, she wondered what could be made of it.
A "chat here" and a "chat there" sowed the seed for an idea to create a community space for people to display or sell their artworks and the plan quickly gathered momentum.
On Saturday, April 8, the Table Top Community Art Gallery opens its doors for the first time, featuring the work of more than a dozen local artists.
The once-dreary space has come alive with colour and creativity.
Some of the people involved haven't previously considered themselves artists, according to Ms Corrigan.
And, as she's discovered, there's often an equally compelling story behind their creative efforts.
Sharing in those stories - in the incredible tapestry of life, love and loss - is all part of the beauty of a community space, Ms Corrigan says.
The exhibition currently features: photography by David Cottee, Greg Wood and Amy Lacono; paintings by Marian VanDorssen and Tania Black; Indigenous art by Darren Wighton; woodwork by Craig Fisher, music by Danny Phegan and Lou Egan, handmade quilts by Lyn Shanahan, the work of Corryong author Marita Albert, and Sandy Brown's fairy life water gardens.
When Talgarno's David Cottee retired from the police force, his wife Vicki took him on a holiday to the US to visit Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
"I really needed something to switch off my brain," he says.
Mr Cottee recalls struggling to take any decent photographs of the picturesque canyon until a kind Navajo woman helped him with his camera settings.
"I decided then that I needed to learn a lot more," he says.
During the ensuing six years, Mr Cottee developed a stunning and diverse portfolio - his subjects range from "moody landscapes" to birds, wildlife and equine portraits.
He loves landscape photography with the aim to "tell a story and evoke an emotion rather than just look pretty".
Mr Cottee combines his passion for photography with work in the local community - he and his wife were both awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2022 for their contributions to Talgarno.
From running martial arts classes for kids to becoming volunteer first responders for Ambulance Victoria and offering first aid support at stock horse events, the Cottees epitomise community spirit - and engagement. Mr Cottee believes initiatives like the Table Top art gallery are important because they provide people with an opportunity to share the results of their creative endeavours and celebrate community.
"I think it also inspires other people to go out, explore and create something for themselves," he says.
"To find their passion."
