Border cleaner abused trust of victim when she stole $3750 handbag

A cleaner who stole a $3750 handbag from a home she was trusted to work in has been ordered to perform unpaid community work.
Seattle Jennifer Jelleff, 27, was employed by Border Cleaning Services and had been sent to a home at Killara on August 25 last year.
Jelleff, who has a history of theft and deception offences on her record, spotted the bag and walked out through the front door of the property with it about 10.40am.
She appeared to be in a rush to leave and was confronted by the occupant, who asked about tasks that were incomplete.
The victim became aware that the bag was missing the following day and checked video footage, which showed Jelleff leaving with the luxury item.
The 27-year-old didn't answer the victim's calls or messages.
The victim contacted the mother-of-two's employer.
Jelleff in turn returned the bag to her employer on August 27 and it was given back to the victim, who informed Wodonga police.
The cleaner was arrested on November 9 and gave a no-comment interview when spoken to by investigators.
Jelleff, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard, was already on a 15-month community corrections order.
"It's a breach of trust," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"She has four priors for theft as well.
"She's got 11 counts of obtaining property by deception."
Mr Watkins said the offence was aggravated by the fact it involved a breach of trust.
IN OTHER NEWS
"These people allowed you to get into their home and entrusted you with their property so you could clean it," he said.
"It's got to stop.
"You'll end up in prison if you're not careful."
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had engaged in drug and alcohol treatment.
She said her client had permission to take the bag if she asked the owner, but she hadn't asked.
Mr Watkins ordered Jelleff complete 80 hours of unpaid community work.
