A former Wodonga woman who spent years trying to evade police has avoided full-time jail over a $30,000-plus cash stash and for possessing dozens of stolen identity cards.
Defence lawyer Wilson Tighe said that was the daily reality for Natasha Harper for the best part of five years until time in jail refused bail led to her going clean.
Harper was in custody on two charge sequences when she was released into a 12-week rehabilitation program.
Mr Tighe submitted to Albury Local Court that since leaving jail and completing her rehabilitation, his client had got a job, had moved into her own home in Sydney and had begun university studies.
He told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Harper, 32, who spent three months and 27 days in custody, had "never been sentenced to jail or prison before".
Ms McLaughlin said if she not done such "significant work" towards her rehabilitation, "you possibly would have been going back into custody".
Harper was caught with $32,070 in suspected drug cash after the car in which she was a passenger was pulled over at a Border COVID-19 checkpoint in South Albury on October 27, 2020.
She faced 34 charges, most of those related to stolen identity cards in her possession, but failed to front court the following June.
Harper was convicted in her absence on charges of dealing with property believed to be the proceeds of crime and for not being compliant with a noticed direction with respect to COVID-19.
She was convicted also on 16 charges each of goods in custody suspected of being stolen and of possessing identity information to commit an indictable offence.
The second set of 17 charges related to an incident from June 16, 2022, when a suspicious car in the Springdale Heights Tavern car park led to police uncovering a large number of stolen bank and identity cards
Harper got a 14-month intensive corrections order with a night curfew for the first month, was fined $1800 and got a three-month ban for disqualified driving.
