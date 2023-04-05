The Border Mail
Court acknowledges former Wodonga woman's efforts in going clean, getting a job

By Albury Court
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published April 5 2023 - 6:30pm
Natasha Harper
A former Wodonga woman who spent years trying to evade police has avoided full-time jail over a $30,000-plus cash stash and for possessing dozens of stolen identity cards.

