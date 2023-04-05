Lavington captain Tom Hargreave has avoided serious injury and is hopeful of playing in Easter Sunday's away clash against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Hargreave was forced from the ground just minutes into the second quarter against Wodonga last Saturday with a pectoral muscle injury.
"I saw the club physio and he says it was just a strain, there's a fair bit of strength, so he was positive," Hargreave suggested.
"I'm still 50-50 for the weekend, I did half a session last night (Tuesday) and it was sore, so if it's no good and I can't tackle, we won't take any risks, I'll have the week off."
After the Saints' game, Lavington has the bye, which has been created this season by Corowa-Rutherglen going into recess for the year, which could factor into the Panthers' plans.
The club is also hoping Jack Driscoll and Jono Spina recover from ankle injuries.
