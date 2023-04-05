The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington captain Tom Hargreave avoids serious pectoral muscle injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hargreave injured his pectoral muscle early in the second quarter against Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tom Hargreave injured his pectoral muscle early in the second quarter against Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington captain Tom Hargreave has avoided serious injury and is hopeful of playing in Easter Sunday's away clash against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.