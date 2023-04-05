Marie Dodd insists turning 100 is just another day.
The Yackandandah woman said Wednesday, April 5, she did not see anything special about the milestone, but there was one thing that left her wondering.
"It would be good if someone would tell us something we don't know, we don't know everything," she said.
Mrs Dodd said she certainly couldn't provide a clue as to the reasons for her longevity.
"What a silly question," she fired back, "it's just another day that I've lived long enough to see."
Mrs Dodd was the centre of attention at Yackandandah Health's aged care home, with fellow residents dropping in to wish her the best as two daughters helped her celebrate.
"My daughters look after me," she said.
From her own family of four children - there were three girls and a boy - she has watched the numbers grow to the point where she now also has 16 great grandchildren.
Mrs Dodd emigrated from England in 1956 at age 33 with her beloved late husband, Anthony, and their first two children. They settled in Melbourne.
"There's plenty of fellas around here, but none like him," she said.
Life had offered up plenty of things she loved to do, including sewing well into her 90s and bingo but especially cooking - baking an apple pie was always her favourite or cooking a roast dinner for dinner.
Her family said Mrs Dodd had always been physically fit, not needing to take a tablet until she was 88 and not even allowing a knee replacement at 95 to stop her walking until a year ago.
They said she hated not being able to go for a stroll, as she had always been an extremely independent woman.
To mark her birthday, she received 100th birthday cards from King Charles III, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley.
