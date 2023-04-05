The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yackandandah Health's aged care home resident Marie Dodd turns 100

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Dodd with her daughters Kathy Doyle (left) and Carmel Hunter. Three silver balloons spelling out the numerals of her milestone birthday spiralled in the wind. Picture by Ash Smith
Marie Dodd with her daughters Kathy Doyle (left) and Carmel Hunter. Three silver balloons spelling out the numerals of her milestone birthday spiralled in the wind. Picture by Ash Smith

Marie Dodd insists turning 100 is just another day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.