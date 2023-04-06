The Border Mail
Baranduda, Bandiana and Saint Monica's primary schools celebrate last day of the term

By Sophie Else
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 6:30pm
Baranduda primary students, Georgia Willamson, Piper Warne, and Ave Randall all 9, enjoyed dressing up for the last day of school. Pictures by Sophie Else
It couldn't have been a more colourful way to end the school term for students across a trio of Wodonga schools yesterday.

