It couldn't have been a more colourful way to end the school term for students across a trio of Wodonga schools yesterday.
First, there was the annual tradition of the Easter hat parade, followed by the much-newer sensation of a colour run.
But the priority, given the enormous effort that went into the whole show, was the production of hats galore.
These truly were the flavour of the day, given many were festooned with what seemed like hundreds-upon-hundreds of chocolate eggs.
The eggs though didn't completely hold sway, as the youngsters added touches often more in tune with personal taste than Easter tradition.
It meant bucketloads and more of spectacular glitter was scattered across students' heads, along with everything from big ears to carrots.
Teachers and parents said many hours of hard work went into their students' masterpieces, modelled by the students themselves at the Baranduda, Bandiana and Saint Monica's primary schools.
One of the standouts was the creation of Bandiana Primary School Year 4 student Liam Nolan, who designed - with special input from his dad - a one-of-a-kind, double-decker hat.
"My dad started making one of these hats a few years ago," Liam said.
"He never finished it but he wanted to this year - it took a few weeks to make."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Liam said he was really happy with winning, and taking home a chocolate egg as his prize.
Music teacher Colin Chambers said the last day of term was great, especially with such fine, warm weather.
"All the kids had fun and the hat parade is always a hit, the students get very creative," he said.
"And then they got to change their clothes and get messy and colourful with the fun run."
Parent Jamiee Grubisa said getting creative and designing the hats was "loads of fun" and her girls, Ajla, 9, and Amalija, 7, "enjoyed a cheeky Easter egg or two while making the hats".
Siblings Malakai Jones, 8, and Hunter Guthridge, 7, of Saint Monica's, spent more than an hour making their hats, which they were very excited about showing off to their classmates.
Baranduda students Georgia Williamson, Piper Warne and Ava Randall all 9, gave the Easter bunny a run for his money with their matching hats and makeup.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.