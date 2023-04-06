Tradition is passing down the generations at Albury Sportsground.
The Tigers will this weekend honour Joseph Ratcliffe, who was one of the last surviving members of its 1956 premiership side, by wearing black armbands against Yarrawonga at Mulwala.
Ratcliffe passed away peacefully on March 23, aged 91, surrounded by family members who also loved the club he was so passionate about both during and after his playing days.
Now his grand-daughter, Maggie Ratcliffe-Reid, is about to continue that legacy by playing her first netball game for the club in B-grade this weekend.
"Pops was heavily involved with Albury and it was a massive deal for him," the 25-year-old said.
"Albury was his life.
"He would always talk about having his team-mates' backs and he had this saying: 'I'd fight for you.'
"Even when he got older, when we took him to the reunions, he might not recognise everyone but he'd shake their hand and say 'I'd fight for you' because he remembered backing his team-mates so much, on and off the field.
"It was important for us to keep him involved.
"Even towards the end, he still knew people's faces from the club, which was so special, and it triggered those memories for him.
"We'd bring him to games here when we could and he still loved watching the boys."
Tigers operations manager Aaron West underlined the importance of commemorating Ratcliffe's life and career.
"Tradition is such a valuable part of our footy club," West said.
"All of those people in our past have got us to this point and we always want to recognise them and not take that for granted.
"We want to pass that on to our young players, so they understand why they're now getting the opportunities they do in such a great facility.
"Joseph's family has a strong connection to the club and the local community so it's really special for us to be able to honour that."
Another of Ratcliffe's grandchildren, Sam Duck, is a premiership player with Albury and now his cousin's looking to write her own history in yellow and black.
"Sammy's got a couple of dates tattooed on him from winning premierships so he was a big part of it as well," Ratcliffe-Reid said.
"Pop was always proud of us grandkids and regardless of whether we were on the bench or not, he was pretty biased that we were best-on.
"I think we get a lot of our competitive spirit from Pop so it's good to live that on.
"I'm pretty excited to continue his legacy and be able to play for a club that meant so much to him.
"It'll be good to have him in the back of my mind, especially coming into the first round.
"I'll be playing for him this weekend."
