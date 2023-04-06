Wodonga will be chasing its best start in six years when it hosts North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 8.
The Bulldogs posted an upset win against Lavington in the season-opener, but will start favourites against the Hoppers.
Wodonga started 2017 with a win over Wangaratta Rovers and followed that with one of the biggest upsets of the past 10 years, a 40-point thumping of premiers Albury.
"It's really exciting for the group, the anticipation this year has been really good," captain Charlie Morrison enthused.
Wodonga's draw should allow the club to snare three wins from the first four games.
Grand final winners Wangaratta will be favoured to beat the 'Dogs in round two, but the latter will then start favourites against Wodonga Raiders.
Last year, Wodonga was one and three.
However, North's improving, signing club junior and Heidelberg premiership forward Josh Minogue.
