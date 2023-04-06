The Border Mail
Man charged with domestic violence-related offences after Yanco crash that killed woman, three children

By Talia Pattison
Updated April 6 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
A man will appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday facing domestic violence-related charges following a crash in which four people died on Tuesday.
A MAN has been charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into the fatal Riverina crash which killed a woman and three children.

