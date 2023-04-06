Chiltern sex offender jailed for 'abhorrent' abuse of young girls

A man who abused two young girls over a lengthy period has been jailed for more than two years over the historical offending.
John Kenneth Chambers, 59, has admitted to abusing the pair at Chiltern, starting when one was just three and the second girl only four.
The pair, who are known to Chambers and gave permission to The Border Mail to use his name, were sexually assaulted almost every time they visited him.
He was aged 23 when he began the abuse, which involved penetrating, groping and touching the girls from 1988 to 1994.
Details of the acts are too graphic to publish in full.
Your behaviour was both predatory and opportunistic, and without regard for the feelings or well-being of the children- Judge Wendy Wilmoth
When she was older, one of the girls kicked the man in the face after he grabbed her and tried to abuse her, bringing and end to his years of assaults.
One of the girls had reported what was happening to a family member during the offending, but was told "don't be silly".
The offending went unreported to authorities until the now adult women contacted Wodonga police members in 2014.
Judge Wendy Wilmoth said such offending was abhorrent when she sent Chambers to prison on Tuesday.
The women provided victim impact statements to the court, which Judge Wilmoth said showed the effect Chambers had had on their lives.
One woman said the abuse had "taken everything in her life" and the second said she lived in constant anxiety as a child, which had continued into adulthood.
"Both statements reveal the tragic and far reaching consequences of your offending," the judge told Chambers.
"There appears to have been an element of planning by you in ensuring the children were isolated from the adults when you abused them.
"You told the children not to tell anyone, and they were fearful and too young to be able to assert themselves sufficiently to tell the other adults.
"For many years they lived with what they have now described as guilt and shame.
"Your behaviour was both predatory and opportunistic, and without regard for the feelings or well-being of the children."
The Wodonga County Court heard Chambers had been ostracised by the Chiltern community when the offending came to light.
The 59-year-old was jailed for a minimum of two-and-a-half years, with a maximum term of three years and nine months.
He will be a registered sex offender for the remainder of his life.
