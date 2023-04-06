The Border Mail
Chiltern sex offender jailed for 'abhorrent' abuse of young girls

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:30am
John Kenneth Chambers, 59, sexually abused two primary school aged girls for several years at his home in Chiltern. File picture
A man who abused two young girls over a lengthy period has been jailed for more than two years over the historical offending.

