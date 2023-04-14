Escape to the country | Feature Property

3 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR
A country lifestyle is ready and waiting with this renovated home that sits nestled away at the end of a laneway in Allans Flat.
The three bedroom home is set on approximately 4.81 acres and you can soak up the serenity from the extra wide verandas that overlook the gardens and surrounds.
The horse enthusiast will appreciate the fenced paddocks, sand dressage arena and shed shelter.
Inside you'll find spacious bedrooms with built in robes, an updated bathroom and a laundry with new cabinetry and an additional toilet.
The timber kitchen has an island bench, gas cooktop and electric under bench oven, dishwasher and ample bench and cupboard space.
A double carport as well as a double lock up garage or workshop will provide for car accommodation.
Separate to this is an impressive near new colour bond shed complete with tack room for horse gear and a concrete floor.
A 3.5kw of solar panel system will help keep the power bills at bay and the 15 metre bore provides for ample water supply for both domestic and garden use.
There is also a spring fed dam. This property provides a wonderful opportunity for those seeking a 'tree change' or private sanctuary only 15 minutes from Wodonga and 10 minutes to Yackandandah.
