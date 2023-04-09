The Border Mail
Wodonga man lost a relationship then, lawyer says, began 'making poor choices'

By Albury Court
April 10 2023 - 3:00am
Man forgets stealing cans of booze due because he was 'way too drunk' already
A Wodonga man who with two accomplices broke into a Border cricket club canteen and stole mixed drinks was so drunk he couldn't remember his crime.

