Man forgets stealing cans of booze due because he was 'way too drunk' already

A Wodonga man who with two accomplices broke into a Border cricket club canteen and stole mixed drinks was so drunk he couldn't remember his crime.
Walter Currie had turned to alcohol, his lawyer said, following the breakdown of a long relationship.
"And he started making poor choices," solicitor Glenn Moody said.
"He simply doesn't recall the incident at all."
Mr Moody submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client admitted he was "highly intoxicated" when he joined in the break-in on September 26, 2020.
He said Currie, 31, readily admitted to his offending after police showed him CCTV security footage.
Earlier, Currie pleaded guilty before registrar Caitlyn Howard to a single charge of aggravated break and enter in company to steal.
Mr Moody said Currie had put his alcohol abuse behind him.
"I would submit my client does have a very bright future in front of him," he said.
Ms McLaughlin said Currie's issues with alcohol at the time did not mitigate what he did, but at least offered the court an explanation.
"This is the type of offending you might expect from a juvenile brain and not an adult brain," she said.
Police told the court that Currie arrived at the New City Cricket Club in Urana Road, Lavington, about 5am.
He and the two other men got out of their car and, as was already being picked-up by CCTV, made their way to the canteen side of the clubhouse.
They all began pushing and pulling on the canteen's roller door, which they then also kicked.
They continued doing that until the door came free at the bottom of the guide rails.
Their efforts to force open the door soon created a small enough gap for one of the other men to squeeze through, entering the building and stealing an unknown quantity of mixed-spirits cans from the canteen fridge.
The man inside then handed the cans to Currie, who left his fingerprints on the door.
He was convicted and fined $1600 and placed on a six-month conditional release order.
