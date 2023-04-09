2 charged over firearm burglary, Wodonga police concerned guns missing

Two people have been arrested after five guns and a large amount of ammunition was stolen from a rural property near Yackandandah, with police still looking for the missing weapons.
A safe with a shotgun, four rifles and the ammunition was taken from the Bruarong property on March 24.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard there were grave concerns about the missing guns.
Clifton Causby and Rian Sheehan were arrested and charged last Tuesday after allegedly travelling with a third person to Bruarong on March 24.
The court heard Causby had worked with the victim at Visy for 10 to 15 years and had previously attended the home, and knew he was an avid hunter.
The court heard he had bumped into the victim weeks earlier with police believing it was a planned and targeted break-in.
Sheehan had also previously worked at Visy.
Security cameras were removed and entry forced, with the safe forced from a wall.
Other items including a sewing machine, beer and the victim's Ford Ranger with firefighting equipment were stolen.
The trio allegedly travelled in convoy back to Wodonga, with the stolen car found near Sheehan's home the following day with beer and a CFA helmet inside.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A search failed to find the stolen guns.
Phone records allegedly link the pair to the victim's home, and shoe prints and fingerprints were also found by police.
Police continue to investigate the matter, with Sheehan naming the third offender who has reportedly since died.
"These firearms are an extreme danger to the public," Detective Senior Constable Ash Coysh told the court in opposing bail.
The court heard Causby was already on bail for drug trafficking.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said Sheehan had driven to the home but wasn't involved in the burglary and theft, and didn't know about the guns.
She was reportedly offered $200 to assist the burglary, magistrate Peter Dunn noted.
Causby did not apply for bail.
Sheehan made a bid for release, which was refused by Mr Dunn.
The pair remain in custody and will return to court on July 13.
