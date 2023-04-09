The Border Mail
2 charged over firearm burglary, Wodonga police concerned guns missing

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 10 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Clifton Causby.
Two people have been arrested after five guns and a large amount of ammunition was stolen from a rural property near Yackandandah, with police still looking for the missing weapons.

