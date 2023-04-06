Woman convicted over punches that knocked-out victim during middle-of-night melee

A Howlong woman who knocked out another woman during an early-morning street melee has failed to avoid a conviction for her crime.
Caitlyn Erdman, 27, was also placed on a nine-month community corrections order and fined $1500.
Her sentencing had been adjourned to this week while defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston sought further information.
When the matter returned to Albury Local Court, Ms McCorriston applied to have Erdman's name and further reporting of the case suppressed.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Erdman had committed an extremely serious assault and such matters should not be suppressed just because Erdman was concerned about the impact on her reputation.
However, Ms McLaughlin did suppress some details related to Erdman that were not linked to her offending in Pell Street, Howlong, in the early hours of March 27, 2022.
Erdman repeatedly landed punches to the head of the woman, who had tried to separate her and another woman.
Several victims of Erdman and her partner had been at an engagement party a few hours' earlier in Wahgunyah before travelling to the hosts' Pell Street home.
Up to 20 people were in the street about 2.30am when Erdman and another woman began yelling at each other.
This was when another woman got in between them.
Erdman then began punching this other woman to her face "until she fell to the ground, where she became unconscious".
Her partner previously also pleaded guilty to affray and was fined $900 and placed on a seven-month community corrections order.
