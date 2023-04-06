The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Howlong woman Caitlyn Erdman placed on community corrections order, fined $1500

By Albury Court
Updated April 7 2023 - 9:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman convicted over punches that knocked-out victim during middle-of-night melee
Woman convicted over punches that knocked-out victim during middle-of-night melee

A Howlong woman who knocked out another woman during an early-morning street melee has failed to avoid a conviction for her crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.