Fears to personal safety and calls for more CCTV cameras topped the list of concerns during an informal launch of a statewide crime survey at Beechworth.
Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney and Beechworth police sergeant Mal Clarke spoke to passersby on Ford Street on Thursday to alert them to the Our Community, Your Safety, Our Priority survey.
"Community expectations are that they want to have a greater police presence and see police cars and policemen around a lot more than than they do, and they also think that the council should get more CCTV cameras," Cr Gaffney said.
"What also came up is they believe Beechworth is a safe place with a low crime rate - when there is any form of violence almost all the time it's between people who know each other so they don't believe that there are random episodes of violence."
Sergeant Clarke said while issues of safety and propery crime arose yesterday, Indigo Shire didn't face the same levels of danger prevalent in metropolitan areas.
"We actually had conversations with probably half a dozen people sitting down there on the corner and we encourage all the residents and workers in the shire to complete the survey, which they can do online," he said.
"Their main concerns are personal safety and property crime but we're very fortunate in Indigo Shire that our numbers of offences are relatively low.
"Our biggest concern as police officers is drug- and alcohol-affected drivers. The high number of vehicles and motorcycles on the road, especially motorcycles, is definitely a high concern level."
