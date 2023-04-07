The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Survey to gauge community concerns over Victorian policing priorities

TH
By Ted Howes
April 8 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney and Beechworth police sergeant Mal Clarke. Picture supplied
Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney and Beechworth police sergeant Mal Clarke. Picture supplied

Fears to personal safety and calls for more CCTV cameras topped the list of concerns during an informal launch of a statewide crime survey at Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.