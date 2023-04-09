Man who was 'too sick' to collect kids then grabbed his ex and assaulted the woman

A Lavington man was still sitting in the driver's seat of his utility when he reached through the open window and dragged in his ex-wife's arm.
Albury Local Court has been told that Cameron Lucas then tried to punch the woman.
But she pulled away, causing the punch to miss but leaving her with a long scratch on her arm.
The woman took a few steps away from her former husband of six years and yelled: "Don't you dare hit me, get out of here."
Lucas, 41, has pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident from March 25.
"It is low-level in terms of what he has been charged with of assault occasioning actual bodily harm," defence lawyer Ava Medcraft submitted on sentencing.
Ms Medcraft said this did not excuse her client's behaviour, but the assault was immediately preceded by "a heated argument between the parties".
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted the assault was "completely out of character for your client" and that it was not the most serious example of the offence.
"But there was an attempt to strike her," she said.
The court was told Lucas had parked his utility outside his ex-wife's unit about 10.30am.
The woman, inside with her younger child, heard the vehicle and came outside, approaching the front passenger window.
He told her he needed her to have their children for another night because he was unwell.
Lucas was convicted and placed on a nine-month conditional release order.
